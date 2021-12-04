A tram bearing an advertisement for this month’s Legislative Council poll passes through Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections chief insists Legislative Council poll will go smoothly, as agency policing vote says it has already received reports of alleged wrongdoing
- Electoral Affairs Commission head says the city is ready for the election in spite of a recent misstep in which some voters were sent the wrong information
- Meanwhile, the agency that enforces Hong Kong election law says it is keeping an eye on reports of incitement to boycott the poll or cast spoiled ballots
A tram bearing an advertisement for this month’s Legislative Council poll passes through Central. Photo: Nora Tam