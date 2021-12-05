A large sign outside Hong Kong’s general post office promotes the coming 2021 Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse
What’s a manifesto? Hong Kong’s Legislative Council candidates woo voters with 3-word slogans and brief statements – if that
- In first polls since political revamp aimed at allowing only ‘patriots’ to run for office, one in six candidates don’t explain what they stand for at all
- Lack of effort in penning manifestos a sign that some are not really keen to contest, say observers
