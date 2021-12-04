Speakers at a Constitution Day seminar on Saturday urged Hongkongers to accept the Chinese system and the Communist Party’s leadership. Photo: May Tse
Speakers at a Constitution Day seminar on Saturday urged Hongkongers to accept the Chinese system and the Communist Party’s leadership. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s top representative in Hong Kong warns disrespecting Communist Party is to deny constitutionality of ‘one country, two systems’

  • ‘Failing to recognise the Constitution’s supreme status … is to forget how the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region came about,’ liaison office chief says
  • The importance of respecting the Chinese system was the main thrust of local and central government officials’ remarks at a Constitution Day seminar

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 9:21pm, 4 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Speakers at a Constitution Day seminar on Saturday urged Hongkongers to accept the Chinese system and the Communist Party’s leadership. Photo: May Tse
Speakers at a Constitution Day seminar on Saturday urged Hongkongers to accept the Chinese system and the Communist Party’s leadership. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE