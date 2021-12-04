Speakers at a Constitution Day seminar on Saturday urged Hongkongers to accept the Chinese system and the Communist Party’s leadership. Photo: May Tse
Beijing’s top representative in Hong Kong warns disrespecting Communist Party is to deny constitutionality of ‘one country, two systems’
- ‘Failing to recognise the Constitution’s supreme status … is to forget how the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region came about,’ liaison office chief says
- The importance of respecting the Chinese system was the main thrust of local and central government officials’ remarks at a Constitution Day seminar
Topic | Hong Kong politics
