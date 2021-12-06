Louis Loong (left) and Howard Chao are battling it out to be the Hong Kong property industry’s voice in Legco. Photo: SCMP
Beijing media wrong to blame Hong Kong property tycoons for housing woes, social unrest, says Legislative Council candidate Louis Loong
- Housing crisis, high prices the result of land shortage, government red tape, says Louis Loong
- City’s most powerful tycoons back developers’ association chief for sector’s sole Legco seat
Louis Loong (left) and Howard Chao are battling it out to be the Hong Kong property industry’s voice in Legco. Photo: SCMP