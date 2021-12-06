Howard Chao hopes to win the real estate and construction seat in Legco. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Howard Chao hopes to win the real estate and construction seat in Legco. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: officials not decisive, tough enough to fix housing woes, says ‘underdog’ Legco candidate Howard Chao

  • Tycoon’s son, 38, wants to fix perception that developers are to blame for city’s housing crisis
  • Candidate has been preparing his run for Legco, hopes to rebuild trust with public and Beijing

Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:28am, 6 Dec, 2021

