Without the Chinese constitution there would be no Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, officials have said. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong has ‘no basis to exist’ as a special region without Chinese constitution’s authorisation, finance chief Paul Chan warns

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s comments echo those of Beijing’s top official in Hong Kong the previous day
  • Chan calls national constitution the ‘fundamental law’, with supreme status and effect.

Chris Lau
Updated: 7:17pm, 5 Dec, 2021

