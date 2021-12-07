Ray Chui hopes to represent the catering sector in the Legislative Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Ray Chui hopes to represent the catering sector in the Legislative Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: first-timers, younger candidates look to unseat ageing veterans in functional constituencies

  • Among 67 candidates vying for 30 seats, at least 45 are novices, with 25 under 50 years old
  • Beijing won’t mind if younger, talented hopefuls with fresh ideas knock out veterans, observers say

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:47am, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ray Chui hopes to represent the catering sector in the Legislative Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Ray Chui hopes to represent the catering sector in the Legislative Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE