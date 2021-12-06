A banner urges the public to take part in the 2021 Legislative Council election. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s constitutional minister threatens to take action against Wall Street Journal over calling for protest votes in legislative poll
- Editorial says ‘boycotts and blank ballots are one of the last ways for Hongkongers to express their political views’
- Erick Tsang expresses ‘shock’ over suggestion and notes calls to cast invalid votes is an offence
