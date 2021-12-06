The director of China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong has called for the public to vote in Legco 2021. Photo: May Tse
The director of China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong has called for the public to vote in Legco 2021. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: state leader Xia Baolong urges public to vote in Legislative Council poll, insists Beijing embraces diversity

  • Xia Baolong, from Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, says limiting power only to ‘patriots’ does not stop people from diverse backgrounds taking office
  • He also blasts ‘external forces’ for questioning credibility of Beijing’s overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Gary CheungChris Lau
Gary Cheung and Chris Lau

Updated: 8:41pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The director of China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong has called for the public to vote in Legco 2021. Photo: May Tse
The director of China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong has called for the public to vote in Legco 2021. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE