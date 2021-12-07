Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong has called on international businesspeople to take advantage of opportunities in the city and to contribute to better relations between the US and China. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong calls on US business leaders to take ‘rational’ view of China’s development, ‘find cooperation opportunities’
- With tensions between US and China running high, Liu Guangyuan urges conference participants to ‘contribute more positive energy’ to the countries’ relations
- ‘Getting the relationship right is not optional, but is something we must do and must do well,’ he says at conference held by the Post
Topic | US-China relations
