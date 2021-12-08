Regina Ip (second from right) and her supporters canvass for votes at The Peak on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Regina Ip (second from right) and her supporters canvass for votes at The Peak on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: why are pro-Beijing candidates in the Legislative Council race facing voter-wooing woes?

  • City’s largest pro-establishment party pins its hopes on winning big in directly elected seats
  • With main opposition parties staying out of poll, Legco candidates sense lack of interest among voters

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 8:54am, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Regina Ip (second from right) and her supporters canvass for votes at The Peak on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Regina Ip (second from right) and her supporters canvass for votes at The Peak on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE