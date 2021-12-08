Regina Ip (second from right) and her supporters canvass for votes at The Peak on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong elections: why are pro-Beijing candidates in the Legislative Council race facing voter-wooing woes?
- City’s largest pro-establishment party pins its hopes on winning big in directly elected seats
- With main opposition parties staying out of poll, Legco candidates sense lack of interest among voters
Regina Ip (second from right) and her supporters canvass for votes at The Peak on Friday. Photo: Jonathan Wong