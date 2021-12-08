Two candidates for the coming Legco election air their views on a three-part video series by the Post. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong elections: are city’s tough Covid-19 quarantine rules ‘more politics than science’? Yes, according to a candidate in coming Legco race
- Mike Rowse, former director general of InvestHK and self-proclaimed ‘unusual candidate’, makes comments in Post video, one of three throwing spotlight on election aspirants
- Joining him is FTU’s Alice Mak, who assures voters she has not given up on her former constituency, and will continue to fight for labour rights in the legislature
Topic | Hong Kong election committee
Two candidates for the coming Legco election air their views on a three-part video series by the Post. Photo: Martin Chan