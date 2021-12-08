Banners tout the coming 2021 Legislative Council election along Nathan Road in Mong Kok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: city leader Carrie Lam says low voter turnout ‘does not mean anything’, may indicate good governance

  • ‘When the administration is doing well … voter turnout will decrease because the people do not have a strong impetus to choose different lawmakers,’ Lam says
  • Observers are anticipating low voter participation in the coming Legislative Council election, which the mainstream opposition has boycotted

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Chris Lau
Updated: 7:53pm, 8 Dec, 2021

