Carrie Lam last sat down with Xi Jinping in December 2019. Photo: ISD
Will Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam finally get an audience with Xi Jinping after two years of virtual meetings?
- Lam may make her annual duty visit to Beijing later this month, but questions remain over whether she will deliver her report to Xi Jinping in person
- Xi and Lam have not sat down together since December 2019, with the Hong Kong chief executive last year making her presentation via video link
Topic | Carrie Lam
Carrie Lam last sat down with Xi Jinping in December 2019. Photo: ISD