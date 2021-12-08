Carrie Lam last sat down with Xi Jinping in December 2019. Photo: ISD
Carrie Lam last sat down with Xi Jinping in December 2019. Photo: ISD
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Will Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam finally get an audience with Xi Jinping after two years of virtual meetings?

  • Lam may make her annual duty visit to Beijing later this month, but questions remain over whether she will deliver her report to Xi Jinping in person
  • Xi and Lam have not sat down together since December 2019, with the Hong Kong chief executive last year making her presentation via video link

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:55pm, 8 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Carrie Lam last sat down with Xi Jinping in December 2019. Photo: ISD
Carrie Lam last sat down with Xi Jinping in December 2019. Photo: ISD
READ FULL ARTICLE