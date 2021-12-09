The central government’s liaison office deputy director Chen Dong (left) and Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of the foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, slammed alleged US interference in city affairs on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Beijing’s Hong Kong officials wade into ‘democracy’ debate, blast US for using it as a pretext to interfere in city affairs
- US has ‘twisted definition of democracy’, local audience hears as officials warn against any meddling in Legislative Council election on December 19
- Foreign Ministry’s top official in the city praises overhaul of electoral system at three-hour event, blaming foreign actors for 2019 protests, opposition filibustering
Topic | Hong Kong politics
