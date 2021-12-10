Thomas Gnocchi, the European Union’s envoy to the city, has said groups have been reluctant to meet officials from the bloc since the passage of the national security law. Photo: May Tse
Rights groups, academics shunning contact with EU officials in Hong Kong over national security fears, bloc’s envoy says
- European diplomats are finding that groups devoted to causes outside politics are now reluctant to meet them, bloc’s office chief Thomas Gnocchi says
- Speaking ahead of global rights day, the envoy tells the Post that if civil society disappears, Hong Kong will lose a pillar of accountability
Thomas Gnocchi, the European Union’s envoy to the city, has said groups have been reluctant to meet officials from the bloc since the passage of the national security law. Photo: May Tse