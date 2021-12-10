Hong Kong’s main public transport network will not charge fares on December 19. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: free travel for all on Legislative Council polling day, authorities pledge

  • Hong Kong officials are hoping to boost voter turnout for the December 19 election after Beijing’s system overhaul
  • Scheme covers services operated by the MTR Corporation, Kowloon Motor Bus, Citybus, New World First Bus and Hong Kong Tramways

Denise Tsang and Cannix Yau

Updated: 3:41pm, 10 Dec, 2021

