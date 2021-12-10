China’s foreign ministry has hit back at recent criticism from the European Union and United States. Photo: Bloomberg
National security law: China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong hits back at criticisms from EU, US
- Spokesman calls EU concerns over the impact of the national security law ‘misguided’
- US criticism of guilty verdicts for three people over a banned Tiananmen vigil, meanwhile, has ‘fully exposed’ the country’s ‘collusion with anti-China forces’
China’s foreign ministry has hit back at recent criticism from the European Union and United States. Photo: Bloomberg