China’s foreign ministry has hit back at recent criticism from the European Union and United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s foreign ministry has hit back at recent criticism from the European Union and United States. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong hits back at criticisms from EU, US

  • Spokesman calls EU concerns over the impact of the national security law ‘misguided’
  • US criticism of guilty verdicts for three people over a banned Tiananmen vigil, meanwhile, has ‘fully exposed’ the country’s ‘collusion with anti-China forces’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 7:53pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s foreign ministry has hit back at recent criticism from the European Union and United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s foreign ministry has hit back at recent criticism from the European Union and United States. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE