Nathan Law addresses the Summit for Democracy hosted by Washington. Photo: Youtube
Nathan Law addresses the Summit for Democracy hosted by Washington. Photo: Youtube
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fugitive Hong Kong ex-lawmaker Nathan Law blames West for failing to stand up to China, warns Hong Kong now ‘police state’

  • The US and its allies must work together to show that ‘democracy politics can deliver real results’, former politician tells summit
  • ‘For me, democracy backsliding is not an abstract theory but a personal and painful story’, he tells forum hosted by US President Joe Biden

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:44pm, 10 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Nathan Law addresses the Summit for Democracy hosted by Washington. Photo: Youtube
Nathan Law addresses the Summit for Democracy hosted by Washington. Photo: Youtube
READ FULL ARTICLE