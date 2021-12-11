Police in front of a huge banner in Central promoting the Legco poll. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong elections: covert ‘foreign agents’ in city could undermine Legislative Council poll, No 2 official John Lee warns
- Chief Secretary John Lee makes comments on blog with a week to the first legislative election since Beijing’s shake-up of political system
- He also says police have identified online users urging others to cast blank votes or to hold protests and strikes
Police in front of a huge banner in Central promoting the Legco poll. Photo: May Tse