Hong Kong officials on Sunday turned to social media to urge residents to vote in next week’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong officials seek to drum up enthusiasm for Legislative Council poll, argue revamped process trumps ‘liberal political system’
- Financial chief Paul Chan, health secretary Sophia Chan and others used their officials blogs to present a united front on Sunday, calling for residents to vote on December 19
- The social media posts also echoed Beijing’s questioning of Western-style democratic systems, arguing they benefit only the rich to the detriment of ordinary residents
Hong Kong officials on Sunday turned to social media to urge residents to vote in next week’s Legco poll. Photo: Felix Wong