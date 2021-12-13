One in six candidates in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council race have no social media account or have let existing ones become inactive. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong elections: experts over populists? Why some candidates in Legislative Council race are not on social media
- With only 20 directly elected seats in next Legco, candidates target specific groups of voters, while others who joined late say they simply have no time to form online strategies
- Despite shake-up of Legco power structure, lawmakers must know pulse of Hongkongers, analysts say
