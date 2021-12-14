29:39
Hong Kong Legco election candidates up close: Regina Ip, Allan Zeman and Simon Lee
Hong Kong elections: Carrie Lam’s logic to link low Legco turnout to good governance is ‘fundamentally flawed’, top adviser Regina Ip says
- Pro-establishment heavyweight also accuses government of failing to do enough to promote Sunday’s poll, with observers predicting many Hongkongers will not vote
- Ip appears in latest instalment of Post’s video series for the election alongside Basic Law expert Simon Hoey Lee, Lan Kwai Fong Group chairman Allan Zeman
29:39
Hong Kong Legco election candidates up close: Regina Ip, Allan Zeman and Simon Lee