Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended the plan to offer free Election Day rides on public transport. Photo: Felix Wong
Free election day rides a voluntary gesture by Hong Kong bus and railway operators, Carrie Lam says in defending move
- No public spending will be involved in the scheme, expected to cost public transport companies about HK$35 million, which critics have called pointless
- Lam also reveals she will personally oversee oath-taking ceremony for lawmakers, a role previously for the Legislative Council secretary general
