Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended the plan to offer free Election Day rides on public transport. Photo: Felix Wong
Free election day rides a voluntary gesture by Hong Kong bus and railway operators, Carrie Lam says in defending move

  • No public spending will be involved in the scheme, expected to cost public transport companies about HK$35 million, which critics have called pointless
  • Lam also reveals she will personally oversee oath-taking ceremony for lawmakers, a role previously for the Legislative Council secretary general

Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:52pm, 14 Dec, 2021

