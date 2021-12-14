Britain’s foreign minister has warned in a report that Hong Kong’s judicial independence is “increasingly finely balanced”. Photo: Sam Tsang
Is Hong Kong’s judicial independence hanging in the balance? British foreign minister sounds warning in six-monthly report
- Document by Elizabeth Truss states ‘confidence in the rule of law will be undermined if there are further politicised prosecution decisions’, referring to city’s courts and national security legislation
- But former Hong Kong director of public prosecutions Grenville Cross calls report ‘clearly partisan’, urging Truss to ensure ‘at least a veneer of objective reporting’ in next paper
Topic | Hong Kong courts
