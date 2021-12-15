A senior Beijing diplomat in Hong Kong has warned foreign countries not to interfere in Sunday’s Legislative Council election. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong elections: Beijing diplomat ramps up warnings against foreign interference in Legislative Council poll
- In a rare media briefing at the foreign ministry’s local office, deputy commissioner Pan Yundong also defended Beijing’s overhaul of the city’s electoral system
- The ‘Legco election is China’s internal affair; we will not allow any foreign forces to make irresponsible remarks with their ulterior motives,’ Pan says
