A senior Beijing diplomat in Hong Kong has warned foreign countries not to interfere in Sunday’s Legislative Council election. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong elections: Beijing diplomat ramps up warnings against foreign interference in Legislative Council poll

  • In a rare media briefing at the foreign ministry’s local office, deputy commissioner Pan Yundong also defended Beijing’s overhaul of the city’s electoral system
  • The ‘Legco election is China’s internal affair; we will not allow any foreign forces to make irresponsible remarks with their ulterior motives,’ Pan says

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:55pm, 15 Dec, 2021

