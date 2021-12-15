Pedestrians in Admiralty pass under banners promoting the Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: 4 more arrested on suspicion of inciting boycott of Legislative Council poll
- The three men and one woman are accused of breaching a recently amended law forbidding encouraging ‘another person not to vote, or to cast an invalid vote’
- Meanwhile, overseas calls for a boycott continued, with fugitive activist Sunny Cheung urging voters to ‘shame the regime’ by staying home on Sunday
