Gary Wong (left) and Joseph Chan air their views ahead of the coming poll. Photo: Robert Ng
‘Help young Hong Kong protesters convicted of crimes reintegrate into society’: call by Legco poll hopeful despite pro-Beijing party’s tough stance
- Joseph Chan, 25, the youngest candidate in the coming political race, champions ‘becoming a bridge to link resources’ in Post’s three-part video series
- Gary Wong, another aspirant vying for Election Committee constituency seat with Chan, believes democracy is just a means, with the end being to fix problems
