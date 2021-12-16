Chinese University political scientists Ivan Choy (left)and Ma Ngok. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese University academics mark end of studying Hong Kong elections with publication of new book
- Political scientists Ivan Choy and Ma Ngok to call it a day after Sunday’s Legislative Council poll, cite lack of incentive to soldier on after Beijing’s revamp of city’s electoral system
- New book analyses the practice of elections and and their impact on city’s political landscape since the early 1990s; it is considered part two of academics’ earlier 2003 work
