Civil servants on election day duty will have their compensation increased by between HK$110 and HK$5,830, depending on the polling station. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong civil servants manning Legco polling stations to get as much as 88 per cent pay rise for election work

  • Compensation for the most senior roles tops out at HK$19,750, but one union says increases might not impress staff given potential long hours and travel
  • About 39,000 civil servants from different bureaus and departments will be carrying out election-related work

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Gigi ChoyRachel Yeo
Gigi Choy and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:25am, 17 Dec, 2021

