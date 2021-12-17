A mock-up of a polling station is presented to the media ahead of the Legco race. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong Legislative Council election: jackets to be given as cover for ‘sensitive’ slogans worn by voters, police to step in if requests to leave ignored

  • Poll authority says dissemination of a word or symbol with political or protest meaning would amount to election advertisement
  • In an unprecedented move, civil servants at polling stations will be reimbursed on taxi charges for travelling to other locations to cast respective ballots

Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:15pm, 17 Dec, 2021

