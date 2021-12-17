Legco candidates meet voters in a Hong Kong Coalition event on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong Legislative Council election: pro-establishment heavyweights wave off rumours Beijing is issuing instructions on who to back

  • Top politicians say Election Committee voters will make their own decisions in Sunday’s poll, the first since Beijing’s system overhaul
  • Ministers escalate campaign to boost turnout, but higher proportion of residents now indicating they will not cast their ballots

Topic |   Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021
Chris LauJeffie Lam
Chris Lau and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 10:59pm, 17 Dec, 2021

Legco candidates meet voters in a Hong Kong Coalition event on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
