Hong Kong officials on Saturday made a last-ditch effort to urge voters to turn out for Sunday’s Legco poll. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong election: boycott calls, ‘foreign forces’ may lower voter turnout for Sunday’s Legislative Council poll, top official warns

  • ‘Anti-Chinese elements have been befogging the minds of the people,’ constitutional affairs chief Erick Tsang says amid calls for boycott by overseas activists
  • Hongkongers citywide, meanwhile, receive a text message calling for residents to cast ballots on Sunday

Natalie Wong
Updated: 1:20pm, 18 Dec, 2021

