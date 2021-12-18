Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying has called on the government to be bolder following Beijing’s “patriots”-only overhaul of the city’s electoral system. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government must be bolder following electoral overhaul, CY Leung says on eve of Legislative Council poll
- Anticipating a more efficient legislative process in the wake of Beijing’s revamp, Leung says the government should take the opportunity to think big
- He also advises incoming lawmakers to reconcile their different views, saying that ‘90 legislators have 90 different opinions’
