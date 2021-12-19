Authorities recently conducted maintenance work on the former Aberdeen police station, now home to The Warehouse Teenage Club, but maintenance is difficult as the building is located on a hillside. Photo: May Tse
Drones, other new technology to join front line of Hong Kong heritage conservation efforts
- Secretary for Development says Hong Kong’s Architectural Services Department ‘needs to go with the times’ to improve the effectiveness of conservation work
- The biggest challenge, says surveyor Liny Lau Ling-yee, is to ensure historic buildings resist effects of rain and other natural threats
