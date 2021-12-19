Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (right) meets with Carrie Lam during her visit to Beijing in March. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will head to capital on Monday for annual duty visit, but trip ‘no sign’ of Beijing’s preference in chief executive race
- The last visit of her five-year term is expected to include face-to-face meetings with state leaders, though it is not known if President Xi Jinping will be among them
- The trip to the capital comes barely three months before a race for city leadership for which Lam has yet to announce her candidacy
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng (right) meets with Carrie Lam during her visit to Beijing in March. Photo: Xinhua