A polling station banner steers voters in Whampoa. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Legco election: city splits into ‘parallel universes’ as some residents vote while others shop or go sightseeing
- Many of the people at polling stations were elderly or middle-aged, with some saying the 2019 social unrest pushed them to vote this time
- Elsewhere, younger residents used free public transport to meet friends for meals or tour the city, arguing that without opposition candidates, the poll was meaningless
