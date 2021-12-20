INTRODUCTION

As part of SCMP’s commitment to provide our readers with comprehensive coverage of the election, we have made this live blog available for free. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing.

Vote counting for the Hong Kong Legislative Council election is nearly complete, with pro-establishment candidates on course to bag every seat amid record low turnout in the city’s first large-scale poll under Beijing’s "patriots-only" electoral overhaul.

More than 1.3 million registered electors in the geographical constituencies cast ballots on Sunday, for a turnout rate of 30.2 per cent, the lowest since the city's return to Chinese rule in 1997. The figure was far below the record high of 58.3 per cent in the last Legco election in 2016, though the voting period was an hour longer that time around.

Preliminary results show pro-establishment figures are in a position to take each of the 90 seats in the revamped legislature following Beijing’s drastic overhaul, with all 11 centrists or non-establishment contestants losing by wide margins.

There were some surprises in the new Election Committee constituency. While all nine incumbents were re-elected, businessman Allan Zeman, mainland China-affiliated Tu Haiming and bus driver Choy Wing-keung were among those falling short.

The city’s electoral authorities had expected vote counting to be finished around noon on Monday.

Follow our blog below, as we bring you the latest updates on the count.

Read our live blog covering election day as it happened and our wrap of Monday's events here.