The DAB’s Starry Lee tries to drum up support in Whampoa. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Legco election: once confident pro-establishment candidates make emergency appeals for votes, claiming shaky support
- Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, warns overall performance of her party very ‘dire’
- Traditional race dynamics upended by lack of opposition candidates, redrawn constituencies and residents taking advantage of free public transport
The DAB’s Starry Lee tries to drum up support in Whampoa. Photo: Felix Wong