Counting of votes gets under way in Wan Chai. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: all eyes on final turnout as first big test for new system passes without major hitches
- Counting of ballots begins at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and is expected to last well into early Monday morning
- For 14 hours beginning at 8.30am, voting proceeded without any major incident amid a heavy police presence and under the watchful eyes of anti-fraud officers
