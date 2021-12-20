Hong Kong voters living on the mainland arrive by bus outside Futian Port to cast their ballots. Photo: Phoebe Zhang
Hong Kong elections: voters living in Guangdong find it easy to cast ballots at border but critics say arrangements lack public scrutiny
- Voters had to cross briefly to Hong Kong side to cast ballots, before returning to mainland
- Members of the public, media not able to observe counting of votes at checkpoint centres
Hong Kong voters living on the mainland arrive by bus outside Futian Port to cast their ballots. Photo: Phoebe Zhang