Winners of the Legco race thank supporters on stage. Photo: Sam Tsang
5 takeaways (and 1 surprise) from the Hong Kong Legislative Council election 2021: an unheeded call, a clean sweep and rising forces
- City’s first legislative election under Beijing’s political shake-up yielded record-low turnout but some surprise results
- Diversity did not gain traction among voters, as individuals with more unique backgrounds and moderates were handed a drubbing
Winners of the Legco race thank supporters on stage. Photo: Sam Tsang