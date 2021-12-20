Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press at government headquarters in Tamar on Monday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam insists duty visit to Beijing not about any possible re-election bid
- Lam is expected to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in the capital later this week
- She stresses she will focus on updating leaders about Hong Kong’s economic and political developments
Topic | Carrie Lam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press at government headquarters in Tamar on Monday. Photo: May Tse