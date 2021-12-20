Defeated centrist candidate Jason Poon has warned of what could happen without checks on the pro-establishment camp in the new Legislative Council. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Legislative Council election: defeated centrists, moderates blame low turnout, warn pro-establishment camp can now ‘do anything’

  • With mainstream opposition parties shunning the poll, centrist candidates hoped they could offer voters an alternative to the establishment
  • But the near-total rout of non-establishment candidates leaves the new Legco firmly in the grip of pro-Beijing lawmakers

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:35pm, 20 Dec, 2021

