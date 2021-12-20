Newly elected lawmakers celebrate their win at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong elections: already dominant pro-establishment camp secures near clean sweep in first ‘patriots-only’ Legislative Council poll
- Traditional Beijing-friendly parties make big gains in Sunday’s race to consolidate their influence in the legislature while some high-profile hopefuls lose out
- Election also produces a new and rising force comprising politicians and businessmen with links to mainland China
