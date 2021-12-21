The big winner in Sunday’s Legislative Council election was the DAB, which bagged 19 seats, up from 13. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong Legislative Council election: shake-up in victorious pro-Beijing camp, with surprise losers, big winners and ‘elite newcomers’

  • Parties that only managed to hang on to the same number of seats as before, or even lost some, might see their influence diluted in the bigger 90-member Legco
  • Some parties won big, but new lawmakers with mainland Chinese links will be a group to watch

Natalie Wong Chris Lau and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:05am, 21 Dec, 2021

The big winner in Sunday’s Legislative Council election was the DAB, which bagged 19 seats, up from 13. Photo: May Tse
