Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung Yuet-sheung appeared in Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Bail granted for 2 charged with inciting others to cast invalid ballots in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council poll
- Chan Kin-man and Alice Leung are each released on HK$1,000 bail pending next hearing on February 15 after their lawyers requested more time to obtain prosecution documents, offer legal advice
- The pair are charged under amended election law for sharing Facebook post by fugitive ex-lawmaker Ted Hui calling on voters to cast blank ballots in Sunday’s election
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung Yuet-sheung appeared in Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam