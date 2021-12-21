A woman leaves a polling station in Taikoo Shing during the 2021 Legislative Council election on Sunday. Photo: Nora Tam
Legislative Council election: Beijing, Hong Kong authorities issue slew of statements hitting back at foreign critics
- Beijing defended the poll as reflecting ‘Hong Kong’s mainstream public opinion of seeking stability’, and credited it with ‘kicking off a new era of quality democracy’
- Foreign governments had condemned the poll, which saw all but one Legco seat go to pro-establishment candidates, as devoid of ‘any meaningful political opposition’
