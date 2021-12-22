Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam briefed Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing this morning on the city’s economic and political situation. Photo: TVB News
Hong Kong leader pushed to give residents ‘greater sense of gain’, praised for pandemic, recovery efforts during duty visit to Beijing

  • Chinese Premier Li Keqiang acknowledges Carrie Lam’s efforts on pandemic, economy, but offers no comment on Sunday’s Legislative Council election during brief remarks
  • The chief executive, who has said she does not intend to pitch a possible re-election bid during the trip, is set to meet with President Xi Jinping in the afternoon

Tony Cheung
Updated: 12:04pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam briefed Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing this morning on the city’s economic and political situation. Photo: TVB News
