Geographical constituency lawmakers gathered at the Legislative Council to meet the media. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong election: new lawmakers seek to regain voters’ trust, but infighting exposes gaps in pro-Beijing group’s unity
- 20 new members of Legislative Council also call on Carrie Lam to boost daily quotas for quarantine-free travel to mainland China
- Record low turnout cast a shadow over Sunday’s poll, which was first under new ‘patriots-only’ system
